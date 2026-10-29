Romania has called on NATO to strengthen security in the Black Sea

Romanian Prime Minister Luca Niculescu discussed the deteriorating security situation in the Black Sea with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Bucharest is calling on its allies to monitor threats in the region more closely and to respond jointly to rising tensions. The parties also discussed freedom of navigation and continued support for Ukraine.

Romanian Prime Minister Luca Niculescu held talks with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. The main topics were the deteriorating security situation in the Black Sea and the intensification of hybrid threats on the Alliance’s eastern flank. The Romanian prime minister thanked the NATO Secretary General for the recently announced additional surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities in the Black Sea region. According to him, due to the escalating situation, allies need to be more vigilant and coordinate their actions. “The escalation of tensions in our region requires heightened vigilance from allies and a decisive, coordinated response,” Niculescu emphasized.

This is not just about military security. Stability in the Black Sea is also crucial for trade routes used to transport grain, oil, and other cargo. Attacks on ships and port infrastructure pose risks to crews and disrupt maritime transport operations.

NATO Discussed Freedom of Navigation and Support for Ukraine

Mark Rutte also confirmed that during the conversation, the parties discussed the security of maritime routes and support for Ukraine. Freedom of navigation remains an important issue for countries in the region, as the operation of commercial ports and international routes depends on it. For Romania, the situation in the Black Sea is of particular importance. The country is a NATO member and has access to the sea; therefore, it has a vested interest in protecting navigation and ensuring the security of the Alliance’s eastern flank.

Enhanced surveillance and intelligence allow the allies to better track threats and assess the situation in the region. At the same time, the specific additional measures discussed during the conversation were not detailed in the statements released by the parties.

The Black Sea Has Become More Dangerous for Commercial Vessels

Romania’s calls came amid growing risks to civilian shipping. According to the Financial Times, more than 570 vessels have been attacked in the Black Sea since the beginning of 2026, and at least 40 sailors have been killed. The publication cites data from the maritime security firm Ambrey and the International Maritime Organization. The situation became particularly tense over the summer. According to Ambrey, approximately 387 ships were attacked between July and September. This is more than five times the figure for the previous quarter. The company estimates that Russia was responsible for about 90% of the attacks on shipping over the past 45 days.

The threat is also affecting port operations. According to the Financial Times, fewer than ten ships passed through the ports of Greater Odesa in September, compared to about 400 in July. An additional problem has been the rising cost of war risk insurance: insurers estimate that it can reach 15% of the ship’s hull value. Due to these risks, some shipowners are refusing to sail to the Black Sea or are seeking alternative routes. This creates additional difficulties for Ukrainian exports, particularly the shipment of agricultural products.

Against this backdrop, Romania is insisting that NATO pay closer attention to the Black Sea region. Bucharest emphasizes that the response to these threats must be a joint effort, and that the security of maritime routes and support for Ukraine remain important priorities for the allies. Niculescu reported on the conversation on the social media platform X. Rutte also published a separate post.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen condemned yet another attack on a commercial vessel in the Black Sea off the coast of Romania and blamed Russia for it. One sailor was killed in the attack, and three other crew members are missing.

On the morning of October 23, the merchant ship Khoryv sank in the Black Sea off the coast of Romania; according to preliminary reports, it may have been struck by a drone. There were 13 crew members on board, including 10 Ukrainian citizens and three Azerbaijani citizens.

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