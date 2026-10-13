The Atlantic magazine criticized Donald Trump’s actions, stating that they appear to be an attempt to force Ukraine to capitulate. According to the publication, over the past three days, the U.S. president has abandoned diplomatic formalities, undermined his own efforts to resolve the war, and deviated from long-standing principles of U.S. foreign policy.

The U.S. president lifted sanctions on imports of Russian diesel fuel, violating laws he himself had signed, and threatened to halt the exchange of intelligence with Ukraine. With this ultimatum, Washington is demanding that Kyiv abandon its most effective weapon—strikes on Russian oil refineries—without making any demands on Russia in return.

At the same time, Trump did not in any way criticize Russian attacks on Ukrainian power plants and factories—even those owned by American companies—nor did he express condolences for the deaths of Ukrainian children during the recent bombings.

The U.S. president’s statements about an allegedly achieved “energy ceasefire” turned out to be false and surprised the Ukrainian side, and Russia immediately violated it by striking a power plant in Kharkiv just a few hours later.

Despite the fact that it was Ukraine that had repeatedly proposed a ceasefire, while Moscow refused to engage in substantive negotiations, Trump groundlessly accused Kyiv of blocking the peace process, writes The Atlantic.

Prior to this, the U.S. Congress reminded Trump of the Graham Act regarding the easing of sanctions against Russia.

U.S. President Donald Trump once again blamed Ukraine for the lack of a peace agreement with Russia, while claiming that the Kremlin is allegedly interested in resolving the war. Separately, the U.S. leader praised Moscow for supplying large volumes of oil at low prices.

In addition, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the Russian-Ukrainian war could have been avoided, attributing its outbreak to “incompetence.” He also reiterated that under his presidency, a Russian invasion allegedly would not have occurred.

Vladimir Putin’s special representative, Kirill Dmitriev, called U.S. President Donald Trump’s appeal to Ukrainians to elect a new head of state instead of Volodymyr Zelenskyy “historic” and “landmark.”

U.S. President Donald Trump’s special representatives, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, may visit Russia again within the next two weeks. The exact date of the visit has not yet been determined.

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