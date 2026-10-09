Reusable SwarmShot interceptor drones are being developed in Europe

CSG, in collaboration with the American companies O.F. Mossberg & Sons and Palladyne AI, is working on the development of the SwarmShot, a reusable interceptor drone. The design features a high degree of autonomy.

It is noted that the new drone will feature specialized munitions, a lightweight airframe, and advanced autonomous technologies to create reusable “air-to-air” interceptors designed to combat enemy drones.

SwarmShot is being developed as a modular system capable of transforming compatible unmanned aerial vehicles into reusable “air-to-air” interceptors. Several SwarmShot-equipped UAVs will be able to operate together as a coordinated defensive swarm.

The solution combines Federal’s specialized anti-UAV munitions with Palladyne AI’s IntelliSwarm autonomy system, which integrates Brain avionics with SwarmOS collaborative autonomy software.

Federal will lead the ammunition design and end-effect optimization, drawing on its experience from a recent U.S. Army contract for anti-UAV munitions.

The system will initially be developed as a modular add-on to the Gremlin-X, Palladyne AI Group 1’s mini-bomber quadcopter. The modular architecture is designed so that the same aircraft can be configured either for the mini-bomber’s existing precision strike mission or for an autonomous anti-UAV mission.

This was reported with reference to the CSG press service.

Drones and Sandu’s Impeachment: Why Russia’s New Hybrid Attack Against Moldova Is Dangerous.

Video: The Navy demonstrated how the Sargan 3000 maritime drone took down a Shahed.

Earlier, in the Pokrovsk direction, a ground-based robotic system of the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed a Russian FPV drone by ramming it. The Ukrainian robot emerged victorious in a drone duel while returning from a combat mission.

On the night of October 8, beginning at 6:00 p.m. on October 7, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 142 strike drones. Among them were Shahed-type UAVs, including 82 jet-powered drones, “Gerbera” drones, and “Parody”-type decoy drones.

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