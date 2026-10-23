South Korea reported nearly one million landmines along the border with North Korea

North Korean military forces may have laid approximately 960,000 landmines along the border with South Korea starting in 2024. This was reported with reference to estimates from Seoul.

Since April 2024, North Korea has stepped up its border fortifications—after its leader, Kim Jong-un, described relations with Seoul as those between “two hostile states” in late 2023.

Since then, South Korean military officials have observed increased border fortification activities by North Korean units, including: installing barbed-wire fences, laying mines, and constructing anti-tank barriers along the Military Demarcation Line (MDL), which runs through the Demilitarized Zone.

North Korean troops have repeatedly approached or crossed the MDL. In such cases, South Korean military personnel, in accordance with established protocols, have warned them via loudspeakers or fired warning shots.

It is noted that tensions at the border escalated following a mine explosion on September 21, which injured three South Korean soldiers.

Seoul blamed Pyongyang for the explosion. According to the investigation, it was caused by North Korean anti-personnel mines.

Pyongyang denied any involvement in the incident, accusing Seoul of fabricating the investigation’s findings to pin the blame on the North Korean regime.

According to some military experts, more than 2 million mines have been laid in the demilitarized zone, including those planted by South Korean troops.

Yonhap reported this, citing data from the South Korean military.

As a reminder, South Korea has proposed border talks with North Korea — Channel NewsAsia.

Seoul will appeal to the UN Security Council over North Korea’s alleged landmine planting — Korea Herald.

The DPRK has threatened to take retaliatory action in response to South Korean and U.S. military exercises — Korea Herald.

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