An unidentified drone was discovered in Poland near a railroad track close to the border with Russia

On October 28, an unidentified drone was discovered in Poland’s Warmian-Masurian Voivodeship near a railroad track close to the village of Komorowo-Żuławskie in the Elbląg County.

According to emergency services, the drone became entangled in a power line support structure at a height of just over one meter above the ground in an uninhabited area. The UAV found was equipped with a camera, a data storage device, and a rechargeable battery.

Counterterrorism units from Olsztyn, bomb disposal experts, and firefighters are working at the scene, checking the device for explosives and determining its origin.

Source: RMF24.

Poland’s Internal Security Agency has detained a third suspect in the case of the arson attack on the Starlink station in Wola Krobowska.

In Bulgaria, law enforcement authorities detained two foreign nationals, aged 20 and 21, holding German passports, who are suspected of carrying out a sabotage attack on the night of October 9 against Starlink’s satellite communications infrastructure. They entered the country legally through the Kulata border crossing.

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