In Russia, wholesale prices for chicken—which is considered one of the most affordable types of meat—have risen significantly since the beginning of 2026. In early November, the price of broiler chickens reached 250 rubles per kilogram—a 37% increase compared to the same period last year.

Prices for certain chicken parts have also risen: fillets by 42%, to 458 rubles per kilogram; thighs by 38%, to 190 rubles; drumsticks by 22%, to 200 rubles; and chicken drumsticks—by 31%, to 205 rubles. At the same time, the price of wings fell by 10%—to 148 rubles per kilogram.

According to Rosstat, in September 2026, the retail price of chilled and frozen chicken rose by 15.8% year-over-year—to 267.8 rubles per kilogram. Chicken thighs rose in price by 12.3%, to 310.5 rubles.

Even an increase in imports failed to curb the rise in prices. In January–September 2026, Russia imported 283,900 metric tons of poultry meat—26.4% more than during the same period last year. The main suppliers were China and Belarus.

The Russian Ministry of Agriculture attributed the price increase to a correction following a prolonged period of relatively low prices, driven by rising production costs. Meanwhile, Cherkizovo cited a reduction in market supply amid stable demand as one of the reasons.

According to Rosstat, industrial production of poultry meat and by-products in January–September 2026 fell by 5.7% year-over-year, to 3.8 million metric tons. Producers’ inventory levels also declined: as of the end of September, agricultural organizations held 57,900 metric tons of poultry meat, which is 9.6% less than a year earlier.

At the same time, experts note that there is currently no systemic shortage of chicken in Russia, as existing production capacity is sufficient to supply the domestic market.

This is reported by Russian propaganda media.

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