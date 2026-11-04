2026 U.S. Elections: Ukrainian-American Viktoria Spartz Will Not Be Elected to the House of Representatives

Republican Congresswoman Victoria Spartz, who is of Ukrainian descent, lost to Democratic Party candidate J.D. Ford in the race for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives from Indiana’s 5th District.

The incumbent Republican’s defeat was one of the biggest surprises of election night in a state where Democrats had not won this district in over thirty years.

Victoria Spartz, who was born in Ukraine and was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2020, was running for re-election to Congress. During Russia’s full-scale invasion, her stance on aid to Ukraine shifted—in April 2024, she voted against a massive aid package for Kyiv totaling over $60 billion.

The shift in voter sentiment in Indiana’s 5th District has significantly affected the balance of power in the House of Representatives, where Democrats are trying to regain a majority and offset Republican losses in reliably “red” regions.

CBS News reports on this.

Houston Gaines is projected to win the congressional election in Georgia.

Congresswoman Miller-Mix is projected to have lost her election in Iowa.

Pediatrician Andrews has won the Senate race in South Carolina.

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