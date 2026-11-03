A meeting on security guarantees and Ukraine's reconstruction will take place in Brussels

On Wednesday, November 4, a meeting on security guarantees, postwar reconstruction, and the future of Ukraine will take place at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels. The talks were announced by U.S. President’s Special Representative Steve Witkoff. The meeting is scheduled to take place on the eve of talks involving Russia in Abu Dhabi.

The European Commission has confirmed that representatives from Ukraine, the U.S., France, Germany, the United Kingdom, NATO, and the World Bank will join the discussions on November 4. The European Commission will host the meeting.

“I can confirm that indeed this week, on Wednesday—that is, tomorrow—the European Commission will host a meeting with representatives from Ukraine, the United States, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, NATO, and the World Bank,” Pigno said.

According to her, the talks will follow up on previous consultations between Ukraine and the U.S. that took place in Miami. Their goal is to achieve lasting and sustainable peace in Ukraine.

Paula Pinho clarified that the meeting will focus primarily on the future reconstruction of Ukraine and its economic development.

“This meeting will build on the previous talks that took place in Miami between Ukraine and the United States, with the aim of achieving a lasting and sustainable peace in Ukraine,” the European Commission spokesperson explained.

She added that the discussion “will focus on Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction and prosperity.”

On the European Commission’s side, national security advisers and other high-ranking officials will participate in the meeting.

Separately, Paula Pinho noted that there is currently no information regarding the possible participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the talks at the European Commission headquarters on November 4.

Thus, the meeting in Brussels is intended to be a continuation of consultations between Ukraine and its international partners regarding future security guarantees, reconstruction, and the achievement of sustainable peace ahead of the negotiations involving Russia in Abu Dhabi.

This was stated by European Commission Chief Spokesperson Paula Pinho.

The U.S. has offered Ukraine security guarantees modeled after Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty. According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, is to convey these proposals to the Russian leadership during his visit to St. Petersburg on October 21. At the same time, the details of the possible guarantees have not yet been disclosed, and neither Moscow nor Washington has officially commented on the Ukrainian president’s statement.

Steve Witkoff, Special Representative of U.S. President Donald Trump, is scheduled to travel to St. Petersburg on October 21 to meet with Russian leadership. Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gar Støre announced these plans following talks involving Witkoff and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The parties discussed Ukraine’s security, post-war reconstruction, territorial issues, and the future of European security.

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