The meeting in Abu Dhabi will take place without any discussion of a ceasefire – The New York Times

After a nine-month hiatus, peace talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, led by the U.S., will resume on November 10 in Abu Dhabi; however, the issue of a ceasefire will not be addressed during the talks.

According to The New York Times, citing U.S. officials, the negotiation process is being led by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, and the main topics of discussion will be post-war security guarantees, de-escalation, and humanitarian issues.

The idea behind the meeting is to move away from discussions of territorial claims and address broader issues of European security. According to experts, a breakthrough in the negotiations is not expected until at least spring, as Russia currently shows no interest in a ceasefire and is not softening its demands.

Source: The New York Times.

On November 9, the Ukrainian delegation traveled to Abu Dhabi (UAE) to participate in planned trilateral talks involving Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia, which are being organized with the assistance of Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

European countries will not participate in the trilateral technical talks between the U.S., Ukraine, and Russia scheduled for next month. This was announced on October 28 by Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov.

As a reminder, Russia outlined its agenda ahead of the talks in Abu Dhabi.

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