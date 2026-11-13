Kate Middleton shared details of her cancer treatment for the first time

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, gave a candid interview to *Country Life* magazine, in which she spoke about her cancer treatment and her journey to recovery.

“I was told there would be good days and bad days, that treatment would take time. That’s just the nature of it. It shows us that periods of rest, reflection, and renewal are just as important as moments of growth,” noted the Princess of Wales.

Kate Middleton also spoke about the role nature played in her recovery. In March 2024, the princess announced that she had cancer, and in September she completed a course of chemotherapy. In January 2025, she announced she was in remission and gradually began returning to public life and her royal duties.

“Nature has allowed me to find a deeper connection with my mind, body, and spirit. I think that’s because nature offers something unique. It demands nothing from us. It doesn’t judge us or expect any results from us. It simply allows us to be. It truly is my sanctuary and the place I instinctively wanted to be,” the princess shared.

Middleton emphasized that, “if you look at the natural world, it’s almost never at a standstill; and if it is, that’s hardly a sign of health.” “Understanding this has really helped me—reflecting on how flow and movement can change something within you, whether in your body, your mind, or your thoughts,” she said.

“People have always turned to nature. Whether it’s the beach, which offers healing and renewal; the countryside, where you can find peace and gain a fresh perspective; or the mountains, where you can be alone—people have long sought solace in the natural environment. Nature has extraordinary restorative power, and integrating it into the healing process is extremely important. “A sense of connection, having trusted people around you, and places where you feel at peace can be incredibly important during difficult times,” Kate Middleton concluded in an interview with Country Life.

Earlier, Kate Middleton appeared in public sporting a “country chic” look.

As a reminder, Kate Middleton unexpectedly sold tickets to Wimbledon.

Earlier, Prince William commented for the first time on Kate Middleton’s health following her battle with cancer.

During a visit to Scotland, Princess Kate unveiled a coat of her own design.

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