Video: The husband of blogger Baba Dasha got a tattoo in honor of their daughter—but with a mistake

The boyfriend of blogger Baba Dasha decided to have their adopted daughter’s birthdate tattooed on his body, but a mistake occurred during the session. Instead of the correct English spelling, “December,” the tattoo artist inked “Desember.”

As it turned out later, the family didn’t notice the mistake right away, so the surprise came with a little bonus in the form of a spelling error.

However, the couple didn’t let it get them down. They plan to correct the inscription during a tattoo touch-up.

Earlier, 46-year-old Solomiya Vitvitskaya made a new statement about motherhood.

As a reminder, Solomiya Vitvitska received her son’s birth certificate after a delay.

Prior to that, Solomiya Vitvitskaya shared details about her first night at home with her newborn son.

Earlier, Solomiya Vitvitskaya revealed the name of her newborn son and shared a photo.

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