Video: MasterChef winner Pavlo Servetnyk's brother was killed on the front lines

Maxim is survived by a young child, who is currently staying with his grandparents. Servetnik shared the heartbreaking news on his Instagram page.

Pavlo set up a fundraising page and asked his followers to support the family if they are able: send.monobank.ua/jar/9iq3T6MZb7.

Servetnik explained that immediately after Kherson was liberated from the occupiers, his brother Maksym went to the military registration and enlistment office. Over the years of his service, he suffered numerous injuries, wounds, concussions, and even clinical death.

“Today, guys, unfortunately, there will be no recipes. My brother died today. He was 37 years old. He left behind a young child, who is now with his grandparents. We’ve set up a donation account, and if you’re able, please support his family,” said Pavlo.

In addition, the fallen soldier had many medals, one of which he received for bravery.

“Thank you, Max, for everything,” Servetnyk added.

The chef rose to fame as the winner of the first season of the show “MasterChef: Professionals” in 2019.

After the full-scale invasion began, Pavlo remained in Kherson, which was occupied at the time. Together with his team, he baked and delivered bread to local residents for free, risking his life amid shelling.

Later, the chef moved to the United States with his wife. In the spring of 2025, Servetnyk opened his own coffee shop in downtown New York City, in Manhattan.

Source: Pavlo Servetnyk

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