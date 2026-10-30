In the Kyiv region, a man attempted to break into a car in a private yard

In the Vyshhorod District, a 27-year-old man entered the grounds of a private residence and attempted to steal items from an unlocked car.

Inside the car, he found a bag containing cash, a cell phone, and the owner’s personal belongings.

However, he was unable to complete the theft—the homeowner noticed the intruder and called the police.

Law enforcement officers detained the man and placed him in a temporary detention facility.

He was notified that he is suspected of an attempted grand theft under martial law. The penalty for this offense carries a sentence of up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Source: Kyiv Regional Police (Facebook)

As a reminder, scammers in Kyiv were swindling people out of money by renting out nonexistent apartments.

The scammers send text messages posing as representatives of “Ukrposhta” and ask recipients to pay 30 UAH in customs fees for a package. Clicking on the link provided in the message risks the theft of personal information and bank card details.

In the Lviv region, law enforcement officials uncovered a fraudulent call center whose employees, according to investigators, were defrauding citizens of Ukraine and other countries through dating platforms and messaging apps.

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