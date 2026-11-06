In Kyiv, a drunk man threatened a young woman and opened fire

In Kyiv’s Desnianskyi District, law enforcement officers detained a 39-year-old local resident who, while intoxicated, threatened a young woman with physical violence and, after being confronted by passersby, fired a pistol into the air. A Drager breathalyzer recorded a blood alcohol level of 1.14 per mille for the man.

The incident occurred on Honoré de Balzac Street. According to the investigation, the driver of a Volkswagen, who was intoxicated, noticed a young woman standing near the roadway and offered her a ride.

However, after she refused, the man got out of the car and began threatening the stranger with physical violence.

Concerned passersby came to the girl’s defense. When they confronted the aggressive driver, he pulled out a gun and fired a shot into the air.

One of the witnesses immediately reported the incident to the 102 emergency hotline.

Patrol officers and an investigative team arrived at the scene. Law enforcement officers detained the man in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

During a sobriety test, the “Dräger” breathalyzer registered 1.14 per mille of alcohol. This is more than five times the legal limit.

Investigators from the Desnianskyi Police Department informed the detainee that he is suspected of violating Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—hooliganism committed with the use of a weapon.

The man faces up to seven years in prison for his actions.

This was reported by the Kyiv Police.

As a reminder, on November 5 in Ternopil, an armed man locked the store manager in her office. After that, two shots were fired from inside the room. Law enforcement officers are conducting a special operation at the scene to apprehend the man. The police are urging citizens not to approach the scene of the incident and to stay away from it.

Shooting at the Pechersk Shopping Center: the suspect was taken into custody without bail.

The suspect in the shooting in Kyiv’s Svyatoshynsky District has been formally charged.

A shooting occurred in Zhytomyr Oblast between a soldier and a local resident (video).

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