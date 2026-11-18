In the town of Ukrainka in the Kyiv region, located about 50 kilometers from the capital, the heating season has not yet begun. Temperatures in local residents’ apartments drop to +11 degrees, and mold is appearing on windows and walls due to the cold and high humidity.

The city is located near one of the thermal power plants that suffered significant damage as a result of Russian attacks. People are forced to use electric heaters to stay warm, but due to problems with the power supply, this isn’t always possible.

Anastasia lives in a 14-story building with her 11-year-old daughter. According to her, the heating was supposed to be turned on on October 15, but as of November 18, the radiators remain cold. The temperature in the apartment is around +11 degrees.

To warm up at least a little, she turns on a space heater at night. However, it isn’t powerful enough to fully heat the room.

“The space heater warms the room by only 2 degrees overnight,” says Anastasia.

Because of the low temperature in the apartment, it’s even difficult to take a shower. The bathroom remains cold, so before showering, she has to wait until the room warms up at least a little.

Another problem has been the children’s education in cold schools. According to Anastasia, students have recently been transferred to shelters, where it is warmer.

In addition, transformer substations in the city regularly break down, leaving residents without electricity for long periods. Specifically, from November 8 to 11, power was available for only a few hours.

The situation is similar in the neighboring building where Nelia lives. Due to cold radiators and condensation on the windows, mold has begun to appear in her apartment. She notes that this problem is widespread among many residents of Ukrainka: in some apartments, mold forms on the windows, while in others it has already spread to the walls.

“The radiators are cold. If you read Facebook posts, it’s not just me—this is a widespread problem with mold. Well, there’s no way to get rid of it while there’s no heating. At least mine is just on the windows. But for others, it’s already in the rooms,” says Nelia.

Residents are also concerned about the lack of clear explanations from local authorities. People don’t understand when heat service will be restored or what they should prepare for.

“I’d like to have at least some idea of what to prepare for. People don’t know what to expect or how to prepare. Because there’s no information, everyone starts making things up, as they say,” says Nelia.

Another city resident, Alona, also complains about the low temperature in her apartment. She showed photos of mold on the mirror and condensation on the windows.

According to her, it’s not possible to use electric heaters properly either. Due to problems with the power grid—specifically transformer substations—there’s a risk of emergencies.

“It’s very cold. We have a heater, but because the system can’t handle the load, everything starts to catch fire. So, heaters are quite a problem,” Alona explains.

In total, about 18,000 people live in Ukrainka. The city has more than 60 apartment buildings.

Mayor Oleksandr Turenko attributes the lack of centralized heating to significant damage to one of the thermal power plants located near the city.

According to him, a new boiler plant must be built to provide heat to Ukrainka. However, its cost exceeds the annual budget of the entire community, so local authorities are unable to finance the construction on their own.

“To provide the city with heating, we need to build a boiler plant. But that’s not something we can afford—we don’t have those kinds of funds. That’s up to the state. The cost of such a boiler plant exceeds the entire city’s annual budget,” says Oleksandr Turenko.

Currently, heating has been secured in medical facilities, schools, and kindergartens. Solid-fuel boilers are being installed for this purpose. They are designed to gradually supply heat to the main distribution network to prevent the pipes from freezing.

“What we’re building isn’t even an alternative source—it’s an emergency backup. Because it’s not cheap. We’re installing wood-fired boilers, and we’ll gradually feed heat into the main network to keep the pipes from freezing,” says the mayor of Ukrainka.

The Kyiv Regional Military Administration is currently addressing the issue of alternative heating for apartment buildings. This was reported by Alevtina Shmagel, a member of the Ukrainka City Council.

“Currently, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration is working on the project, and it is unknown when it will be implemented. They are following a ‘design-build’ approach. The timeline is unknown,” the councilwoman notes.

“Suspilne” reached out to the Kyiv Regional Military Administration for comment on the project’s timeline and the prospects for restoring heat supply in Ukrainka. As of this publication, no response had been received.

Thus, the exact timeline for restoring centralized heating in Ukrainka’s apartment buildings remains unknown. While local authorities and the regional administration are exploring options for providing heat to the city, residents continue to endure the cold in their homes.

Local residents spoke to “Suspilne” about the difficult situation in Ukrainka.

As a reminder, on November 13, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conference call with government officials to discuss the situation regarding the restoration of electricity to residential buildings and their reconnection to the heating system.

Starting Wednesday, November 18, some buildings in Kyiv’s Livoberezhny district will be temporarily without heat. The heat will be shut off due to installation work on the main heating pipeline, which is being carried out as part of the construction of backup heating systems. The Kyiv City State Administration promises to complete the work as quickly as possible to restore the heat supply.

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