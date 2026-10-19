Russia is deliberately destroying Kyiv's water supply facilities — Koretsky

Russian troops are focusing their attacks on Kyiv’s water supply facilities. This winter, residents of the capital should prepare for significantly more difficult living conditions than before. Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi issued this warning.



According to the head of government, people should not assume that worst-case scenarios will not come to pass. He emphasized that the tactics of Russian attacks have changed significantly, and the situation this winter could be even more difficult.

Koretsky explained that Russia is targeting infrastructure and life-support facilities with missiles and drones in an attempt to wear down Ukrainians.

“We’ve already dealt with power and heating, but the Russians are now very actively targeting Kyiv’s water supply,” the prime minister told BBC Ukraine.

He urged people not to dismiss the risks simply because previous forecasts may not have come true.

As a reminder, the water quality at Kyiv’s public drinking fountains is regularly tested by specialists from relevant companies and government agencies. If levels exceed standards, the fountain’s operation is suspended, and the water undergoes additional purification and disinfection.

The director of Kyivvodfond assured that all drinking fountains are equipped with generators.

Kyivvodokanal warned of the risk of water shortages due to power outages.

Kyivvodokanal explained whether the Bortnytska station could be shut down with just a few blows.

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