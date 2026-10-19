Klitschko announced when train service would resume through the Chernihivska Metro Station

Train service on the red metro line between the “Lisova” and “Akademmistechko” stations is scheduled to resume fully on the evening of October 19.

This was announced by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko. Due to damage to the station caused by Russian shelling, trains will run without stopping at the “Chernihivska” station until repairs are completed.

More than 70 metro specialists have been mobilized to address the damage. Glass and debris have already been cleared from the site, and repairs to the tracks, contact rails, power supply systems, and control systems are nearing completion. To ensure public transportation service, city authorities have increased the number of buses on routes No. 1-M and No. 118 between the “Lisova,” “Darnitsa,” and “Palats Sportu” stations.

Source: Vitali Klitschko’s Telegram channel.

As a reminder, following the Russian Federation’s attack on Kyiv, the Chernihivska above-ground metro station and tracks were damaged, and there were casualties.

The Cosmo Multimall shopping center in Kyiv sustained extensive damage as a result of the Russian attack on the night of October 19. In the released footage, the building appears to be destroyed.

We should add that in Kyiv, the routes of four trolleybus lines have been rerouted due to the shelling.

Once again, the U.S. failed to warn Ukraine about the Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv.

Kyiv will increase the number of buses due to damage to the metro infrastructure.

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