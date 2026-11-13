In Kyiv, 99% of municipal high-rise buildings have been connected to the heating system

In the capital, heat has already been supplied to 99% of municipal apartment buildings. In the remaining cases, repairs are underway on sections of the heating networks that have suffered damage.

Buildings managed by homeowners’ associations (OSBB) and housing cooperatives (ZhBK) are being connected based on individual requests.

Heating has also been provided to 96% of social service facilities. These are being connected based on requests from the heads of these institutions.

At the same time, emergency power outages continue in Kyiv due to Russian attacks on the city’s energy infrastructure. Energy companies and city services are working to restore damaged facilities.

Source: Vitali Klitschko

In Ukraine, heating has already been activated at 87% of heat supply facilities and municipal heating companies. This was reported by Serhiy Koretskyi. According to him, delays in the supply of heat in certain settlements stem from two main reasons. In some cases, repair work is still ongoing; in others, the start of heating is being postponed for safety reasons, to avoid attracting the attention of Russian military forces.

It will take approximately 10 days to fully connect residential buildings in Kyiv to the heating system. Heat is being supplied simultaneously to all districts of the capital, without prioritizing them based on location.

In Zhytomyr, equipment was damaged as a result of a Russian strike on one of the city’s boiler rooms. As a result, 140 residential buildings, as well as educational institutions and clinics, are without centralized heat.

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