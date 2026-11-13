Traffic on Vyshhorodska Street in Kyiv will be partially restricted for two days

On November 14 and 15, asphalt repairs will be carried out in the Podilsky District of the capital on the section from Bilytska Street to Mostytska Street.

Restrictions will be in effect in both directions. The work will be carried out in stages, and the schedule will depend on weather conditions.

Drivers are urged to take the roadwork into account when planning their routes.

Source: Kyiv City State Administration.

In Kyiv, from October 10 to November 5, traffic on Sobornosti Avenue in the Dniprovskyi district of the capital will be partially restricted. This is due to road resurfacing work, according to the municipal corporation “Kyivavtodor.”

On Friday, October 9, public transportation in Kyiv experienced disruptions due to a power outage. Service for some routes was temporarily suspended.

As a reminder, Klitschko urged Kyiv residents to consider leaving the city temporarily.

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