Traffic on the South Bridge in Kyiv will be restricted for several days

In Kyiv, from 7:00 a.m. on October 27 to 5:00 p.m. on November 1, traffic on the South Bridge toward the left bank will be partially restricted due to road resurfacing.

Work will be carried out on the overpass heading toward Mykola Bazhan Avenue—in the third and, partially, the second lanes. During the repairs, traffic will be restricted to the first lane.

Drivers are asked to take these restrictions into account when planning their routes.

Source: Kyivavtoshlyakhmist

In Kyiv, from October 10 to November 5, traffic on Sobornosti Avenue in the Dniprovskyi district of the capital will be partially restricted. This is due to road resurfacing work, according to the municipal corporation “Kyivavtodor.”

On Friday, October 9, public transportation in Kyiv experienced disruptions due to a power outage. Service for some public transportation routes was temporarily suspended.

As a reminder, Klitschko urged Kyiv residents to consider temporarily leaving the city.

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