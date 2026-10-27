In Kyiv, officials are assessing the damage to the South Bridge following a ballistic strike

In Kyiv, experts are inspecting the South Bridge, which was damaged by a Russian ballistic missile strike on the night of October 27. An assessment of the extent of the damage is currently underway.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram and posted photos of the damage.

According to him, experts are assessing the extent of the damage on the South Bridge. Traffic across the bridge is closed.

Metro service between the “Osokorky” and “Chervonyi Khutir” stations has been suspended.

Source: Vitali Klitschko

Earlier, all stations on the red metro line in Kyiv were reopened.

In addition, ground transportation services in Kyiv have been ramped up due to changes in metro service.

The South Bridge and the metro were damaged in Kyiv following a ballistic missile attack.

As a reminder, seven people were injured in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack, including ambulance workers.

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