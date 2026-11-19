On Thursday, November 19, 2026, during a Russian drone attack on Kyiv, St. Volodymyr’s Cathedral in the city’s Shevchenkivskyi district sustained damage. This was reported by Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

According to the mayor, debris from an enemy drone fell in an open area near the cathedral. The shock wave and debris damaged the windows of St. Volodymyr’s Cathedral, a nearby foreign embassy building, and more than ten cars.

Source: Vitali Klitschko.

On November 19, the Russians attacked Kyiv with strike drones. Damage was reported in the Holosiivskyi, Desnianskyi, and Podilskyi districts of the capital.

As a reminder, a drone struck an office building in Kyiv’s Podil district.

Russia also attacked a private home in Novi Petrivtsi in the Kyiv region.

Four people were injured in the Kyiv region as a result of the Russian attack.

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