On Thursday, November 19, 2026, during a Russian attack on Kyiv, debris from enemy drones fell onto the grounds of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This was reported by the head of the foreign ministry, Andriy Sibiga.

According to the minister, the remains of the Russian drone will be donated to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs museum as an exhibit. He also emphasized that Russia will never succeed in intimidating Ukrainian diplomacy and addressed an undiplomatic response to the attackers, urging them to follow the Russian warship.

As a result of a Russian drone strike on Kyiv, debris fell on the grounds of @MFA_Ukraine. We will add it to our museum. And to the Russian terrorists, our diplomatic service has a simple, undiplomatic message: follow the Russian warship, scumbags. You will never intimidate Ukrainian diplomacy. — Andrii Sybiha (@andrii_sybiha) November 19, 2026

Earlier, Andrii Sybiha also reported that the Dutch Embassy in Ukraine sustained damage as a result of the same attack on the capital.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine/Andrii Sybiha.

On November 19, the Russians attacked Kyiv with strike drones. Damage was reported in the Holosiivskyi, Desnianskyi, and Podilskyi districts of the capital.

As a reminder, a drone struck an office building in Kyiv’s Podil district.

Russia also attacked a private home in Novi Petrivtsi in the Kyiv region.

Four people were injured in the Kyiv region as a result of the Russian attack.

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