In the event of further Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, Kyiv could face serious disruptions to its public utility systems. On the left bank of the capital, the greatest risks are related to heating, while on the right bank, they are related to water supply.

Maksym Bakhmatov, head of the Desnianskyi District State Administration, made these remarks in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

According to him, the situation on the left bank is particularly difficult due to damage to two large combined heat and power plants. Previously, CHPP-4, CHPP-5, and CHPP-6 supplied a significant portion of Kyiv with electricity and heat. Currently, their generating capacity has been significantly compromised, and the city has no viable alternative to centralized heat supply.

Bakhmatov noted that approximately 1.5–2 million residents of the left bank—particularly in the Desnianskyi, Dniprovskyi, and Darnytskyi districts—depend on this infrastructure. During the last heating season, some districts already experienced prolonged outages: the Dniprovskyi district went without heat for about two months, and the Desnianskyi district in January.

At the same time, on the right bank, according to the official, the heating situation may be better thanks to the presence of about 120 small combined heat and power plants, industrial facilities, and enterprises that are capable of partially supplying each other with heat and electricity. However, problems may arise with the water supply due to the pumping stations’ dependence on electricity. Pumping equipment is needed to deliver water to upper floors and certain neighborhoods.

There are artesian wells in Troieshchyna that can partially help supply residents with water. However, this requires getting the relevant infrastructure up and running.

Separately, the head of the Desnianska District State Administration spoke about the district’s preparations for possible prolonged power outages. According to him, they managed to secure approximately 200 million hryvnias in aid from various organizations and establish a fleet of generators with a total capacity of 7 MW.

All schools, kindergartens, and hospitals in the district are equipped with generators. In addition, warming centers have been set up in 20 schools. There, the temperature is maintained at 15–18 degrees, and supplies of drinking and utility water are stored. Residents can warm up, charge their phones, receive hot meals, and stay overnight if necessary.

Bakhmatov also warned of potential problems with the sewer system. If the pumps stop due to a power outage and the sewer lines freeze, residents may be unable to use their bathrooms normally. As an example, he cited the situation in the Teremky neighborhood of Kyiv, where the sewer systems in ten buildings froze during the previous heating season.

Therefore, the official proposes considering in advance the installation of standard public restrooms near residential buildings. According to him, the number of portable toilets currently available in Kyiv is insufficient to meet the needs of hundreds of thousands of people.

Bakhmatov also assessed the possibilities for alternative transportation links between the banks of the Dnipro River. He noted that the pontoon crossings currently under construction will only be able to accommodate limited traffic, primarily for critically important vehicles. They will not be able to fully replace bridges.

The official called the idea of using river trams for mass transit unrealistic. According to him, one such boat can carry approximately 60–70 passengers, while the daily demand could reach one million people. Ferries, he estimates, will be able to meet about 3% of transportation needs, while pontoon crossings—up to 10%.

Bakhmatov also considers the construction of a tunnel under the Dnipro River to be unrealistic due to the complexity of its design, financing, and implementation. In addition, he drew attention to the condition of the capital’s existing bridges, some of which were already in disrepair or had not been fully commissioned even before the full-scale invasion.

Source: RBC-Ukraine.

Construction has begun in Kyiv on pontoon crossings over the Dnipro River, which are intended to serve as a backup route in the event of critical damage or destruction of the capital’s bridges. They will ensure minimal transit traffic and allow for the passage of special equipment and vehicles necessary for the city’s vital functions. The work is expected to be completed within two to three months.

Construction has begun in Kyiv on additional crossings over the Dnipro River. The first bridges are expected to become operational in early 2027.

According to a decision by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Headquarters, 21 temporary bridge crossings are to be built in Ukraine, including eight across the Dnipro River in the capital. Contractors have already begun construction on two of the Kyiv crossings, according to Mykola Kalashnyk, Ukraine’s Minister of Recovery, Infrastructure, and Transport, who made the announcement during a closed-door meeting with journalists.

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