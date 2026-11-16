In Kyiv, debris from a Russian drone fell near a 16-story building

On the afternoon of November 16, in the Desnianskyi district of the capital, debris from a Russian drone fell into the courtyard of a 16-story residential building.

Emergency services are heading to the scene, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Source: Vitali Klitschko

On the night of November 12, Russian troops launched a ballistic missile strike on Kyiv. According to preliminary reports, the “Epicenter” shopping mall may have been hit.

On the night of November 12, Russian forces attacked energy infrastructure and residential areas in the Rivne region. As a result of the strike, Kostopil, as well as settlements in the Rivne and Sarny districts, were left without power.

On the night of November 13, debris from an enemy drone fell in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital, causing a fire in a medical facility.

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