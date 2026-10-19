Young men were detained in Kyiv for distributing drugs while out for a walk



While patrolling the Svyatoshynsky District, operatives from the local police department noticed two passersby acting suspiciously. Subsequently, during a search, they found 10 packets containing a white powdery substance on one of the local residents, and another 92 packets on his accomplice.

The drug dealers had divided their responsibilities. One of the suspects hid the drugs in predetermined locations, while the other photographed the hiding spots and sent information about their locations to buyers.

During their conversation with law enforcement officers, the accomplices indicated the locations where they had already made “stashes,” and another 4 packets were seized from those locations. In total, police officers seized 106 packets of amphetamine from the young men.