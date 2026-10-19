Young men were detained in Kyiv for distributing drugs while out for a walk
In Kyiv, two young men have been notified of charges against them for turning their walks around the neighborhood into a way to make illegal money by distributing “stashes” of psychotropic substances.
One of the young men would hide the drugs in stashes, while his accomplice would photograph them and send the locations to buyers. Police seized 106 packets of amphetamine from the suspects. They face up to 10 years in prison for their crimes.
While patrolling the Svyatoshynsky District, operatives from the local police department noticed two passersby acting suspiciously. Subsequently, during a search, they found 10 packets containing a white powdery substance on one of the local residents, and another 92 packets on his accomplice.
The drug dealers had divided their responsibilities. One of the suspects hid the drugs in predetermined locations, while the other photographed the hiding spots and sent information about their locations to buyers.
During their conversation with law enforcement officers, the accomplices indicated the locations where they had already made “stashes,” and another 4 packets were seized from those locations. In total, police officers seized 106 packets of amphetamine from the young men.
Both young men were detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, and the seized substances were sent for forensic analysis.
As a
reminder, a 26-year-old man serving a sentence at a correctional facility near Kharkiv attempted to smuggle cannabis and the psychotropic substance PVP onto the facility’s premises.
reminder, a 26-year-old man serving a sentence at a correctional facility near Kharkiv attempted to smuggle cannabis and the psychotropic substance PVP onto the facility’s premises.
Prosecutors from the Stryi District Prosecutor’s Office filed an indictment with the court against a 39-year-old resident of Novy Rozdol, who is accused of acquiring and possessing narcotics and psychotropic substances in particularly large quantities. According to the case file, the total weight of the seized substances exceeds 1.2 kg.
The Sumy District Prosecutor’s Office has filed an indictment with the court against a 29-year-old resident of the regional capital, who is suspected of preparing to distribute narcotics and psychotropic substances in exceptionally large quantities.