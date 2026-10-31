Chornomorets defeated Veres in a high-scoring match in the 11th round of the UPL

Odessa’s Chornomorets defeated Rivne’s Veres in a match of the 11th round of the Ukrainian Premier League. The game ended with a 3–1 victory for the Odessa team.

The home team opened the scoring just three minutes into the match. Gonçalves made a quick run down the wing and passed to Vesli, who put the ball in the net.

Chornomorets equalized in the 21st minute thanks to a goal by Kurka off a cross from Robakidze. Before halftime, Odessa regained the lead: in the 33rd minute, Mba capitalized on a mistake by Veres goalkeeper Gorokh and scored into an empty net.

Khoma sealed the final score in the 70th minute when, after a pass from Robakidze, he found himself one-on-one with the goalkeeper and converted the chance.

Thanks to this victory, Chornomorets earned nine points and temporarily climbed to ninth place in the standings, moving out of the relegation zone. Veres, with the same number of points, sits in 12th place.

Veres — Chornomorets — 1:3 (1:2)

Goals: Wesley (3) — Kurko (21), Mba (33), Khoma (70).

Shakhtar remains the league leader with 28 points. Polissya is in second place (25 points), and Kharkiv is in third (21).

As a reminder, Donetsk’s “Shakhtar” defeated “Kolos” in the ninth round of the Ukrainian Premier League and solidified its position at the top of the standings. Matches for the current round of the Ukrainian championship are underway.

Donetsk’s “Shakhtar” defeated Kyiv’s “Obolon” 2–0 in a match of the 11th round of the Ukrainian Premier League. The match took place at “Arena Lviv.”

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