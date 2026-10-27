Luis de la Fuente and Pere Romeu were named Coaches of the Year

Spain national team head coach Luis de la Fuente and Barcelona Women’s team coach Pere Romeu were named Coaches of the Year in their respective categories.

De la Fuente received the award among men’s team coaches, while Romeu was named the best in women’s soccer.

The awards were presented by former Liverpool and Valencia coach Rafael Benítez.

Romeu finished ahead of Jonathan Giraldes (Lyon), André Jeglerz (Manchester City), Niels Nielsen (Japan national team), and Elena Sadiku (Celtic/BEK Hecken).

Meanwhile, Spain national team head coach Luis de la Fuente edged out Vincent Kompany (Bayern Munich), Mikel Arteta (Arsenal), Luis Enrique (PSG), and Unai Emery (Aston Villa). In the summer of 2026, he led La Roja to the World Cup title.

This marks his first recognition of this caliber at the Ballon d’Or ceremony.

Source: Ballon d'Or

Earlier, Tuchel congratulated Kane on winning the 2026 Ballon d’Or and said that England was lucky.

As a reminder, Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane won the Ballon d’Or for the first time in his career.

Earlier, France Football magazine released a list of 30 nominees for the 2026 Ballon d’Or.

At the Ballon d’Or ceremony in London, United Kingdom, Alexia Putellas of the London City Lionesses won the award for the 2025–2026 season for the third time in her career. Polish soccer player Eva Pajór of Barcelona took second place.

Read us on