Shakhtar vs. Dynamo: Where and When to Watch the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16 Match

Donetsk's "Shakhtar" and Kyiv's "Dynamo" will face off in the round of 16 of the 2026/27 Ukrainian Cup. The match will take place in Lviv at the Arena Lviv stadium, and the winner will advance to the quarterfinals of the tournament. The broadcast will be available on television, OTT platforms, and for free online.

The match between Shakhtar and Dynamo will begin at 6:00 p.m. Kyiv time. The teams will play at the Arena Lviv stadium.

Viktor Kopievsky has been appointed as the head referee for the match.

UPL.TV will broadcast the Classic live. The match will also be available on OTT platforms, including:

MEGOGO;

Kyivstar TV;

Vodafone TV;

SWEET.TV;

other partner services.

A free online broadcast will be available on the official UPL TV YouTube channel.

In the previous round of the Ukrainian Cup, Shakhtar confidently defeated Vilkhivtsi 3–0. Kyiv’s Dynamo edged out Vinnytsia’s Niva by a narrow margin of 1–0.

Now the teams will face off in a head-to-head matchup that will determine one of the quarterfinalists.

If the match ends in a tie after regulation time, the teams will proceed directly to a penalty shootout—without extra time.

In the previous edition of the Ukrainian Cup, Shakhtar and Dynamo also faced off in the round of 16. Back then, the Kyiv team won 2–1, and Dynamo went on to win the entire tournament.

As a reminder, the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup final will take place on December 16 at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

As a reminder, soccer player Robert Lewandowski showed his support for Barcelona during their Champions League match against PSG. In his Instagram Stories, he posted a photo of a TV screen showing a shot from the 29th minute of the game with the score tied at 0–0 and wrote: “Vamos Barcelona.”

PSG defeated Barcelona 4–2 in Paris in the third round of the Champions League. Following this match, the Catalan club suffered its first official loss of the season.

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