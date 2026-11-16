Ukraine vs. Georgia: Where to Watch the Nations League Match

The national teams of Ukraine and Georgia will face off on November 17 in the 6th round of the Nations League.

The match will kick off at 9:45 p.m. in Košice, Slovakia.

The broadcast will be available on MEGOGO with the appropriate subscriptions, as well as for free on the MEGOGO SPORT channel on T2 and cable networks.

Oleksiy Kashchuk, a winger for Azerbaijan’s “Qarabağ,” made his first appearance for Ukraine’s senior national team. This marks his debut at the national team level.

Earlier, Hungary defeated Georgia and took the lead in Ukraine’s group in the Nations League.

Prior to that, Ukraine’s U-19 national team pulled off a sensational victory over Italy in the Euro 2027 qualifiers.

As a reminder, Bukovina confidently defeated Livy Bereg in a rescheduled UPL match.

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