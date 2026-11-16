Gasoline and diesel prices are falling: how much does fuel cost on November 16?

On Monday, November 16, Ukraine saw a decline in average prices for gasoline and diesel fuel. Specifically, the price of A-95 gasoline fell by 13 kopecks to 87.95 UAH per liter, while diesel fuel dropped by 72 kopecks to 102.52 UAH per liter.

Specifically, the following average fuel prices were recorded: A-95 (premium) gasoline—91.60 UAH/liter (up by 53 kopecks); A-95 gasoline—87.95 UAH/liter (down 13 kopecks); A-92 gasoline—84.70 UAH/liter (down by 8 kopecks); diesel fuel—102.52 UAH/liter (down by 72 kopecks). The average price of autogas is 62.05 UAH/liter, which is 26 kopecks higher than on the previous business day—November 13.

At the JSC “Ukrnafta” gas station chain, fuel prices are as follows: A-95 gasoline—86.9 UAH/liter; diesel fuel—101.9 UAH/liter; autogas—60.9 UAH/liter.

At the Avantage 7 gas station chain, fuel prices are as follows: A-95 gasoline—84.95 UAH/liter; diesel fuel—99 UAH/liter; autogas—58.45 UAH/liter.

At the OKKO gas station chain, fuel prices are as follows: A-95 gasoline – 90.9 UAH/liter; diesel fuel – 104.9 UAH/liter; autogas – 63.9 UAH/liter.

At the BRSM-Nafta gas station chain, fuel prices are as follows: A-95 gasoline—85.94 UAH/liter; diesel fuel—99.56 UAH/liter; autogas—59.5 UAH/liter.At WOG gas stations, fuel prices are as follows: A-95 gasoline—90.9 UAH/liter; diesel fuel—105.9 UAH/liter; autogas—63.5 UAH/liter.

At UPG gas stations, fuel prices are as follows: A-95 gasoline—86.9 UAH/L; diesel fuel—100.9 UAH/L; autogas—61.9 UAH/L.

At WOG gas stations, fuel prices are as follows: A-95 gasoline—90.9 UAH/liter; diesel fuel—105.9 UAH/liter; autogas—63.5 UAH/liter.

At UPG gas stations, fuel prices are as follows: A-95 gasoline—86.9 UAH/liter; diesel fuel—100.9 UAH/liter; autogas—61.9 UAH/liter.

At BVS gas stations, fuel prices are as follows: A-95 gasoline—88.9 UAH/liter; diesel fuel—106 UAH/liter; autogas—59.57 UAH/liter.

This information is reported by the minfin.com.ua portal.

Gasoline and diesel prices have fallen in Ukraine: current prices at gas stations.

Prices for various types of fuel changed in Ukraine on November 16.

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