On the right bank of Kyiv, the scheduled hourly power outages have been temporarily suspended. This was caused by a malfunction in equipment damaged by Russian shelling.

DTEK reported that due to the malfunction, power engineers are currently unable to implement the scheduled power outages in this part of the capital. Information on when the outages will resume will be provided at a later time.

“Right Bank of Kyiv: Equipment damaged by shelling has malfunctioned; schedules are temporarily suspended. Power engineers are working on-site and doing everything possible to stabilize the situation as quickly as possible,” the statement reads.

Meanwhile, the power outage schedules are in effect on the left bank of the capital.

This was reported by DTEK.



In Kyiv, the DTEK Kyiv Power Grids office was damaged by Russian attacks.

Akhmetov’s DTEK continues to invest in Ukraine’s energy sector despite Russian attacks.

Over the past week, DTEK energy workers have restored power to more than 1.2 million households

Read us on