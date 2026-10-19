Due to a power outage in Zhytomyr, 40 elevators with people inside came to a stop

In Zhytomyr, people were stranded in elevators due to a power outage. This situation occurred simultaneously in 40 elevators across the city. Residents are advised to use the stairs and avoid using elevators during power outages.

According to Andriy Humenyuk, on October 18 at 5:00 p.m., elevators carrying residents came to a halt due to voltage fluctuations. People were urged to avoid using elevators whenever possible. “Friends, given the current situation with electricity and voltage fluctuations, it’s best to avoid using elevators whenever possible. This is especially true during scheduled and emergency power outages, as well as during air raid alerts. Here are the facts: yesterday after 5:00 p.m., people were stranded in 40 elevators simultaneously. Elevator companies have already mobilized all their staff to address this—not just the emergency response team, but EVERYONE!” the statement reads.

In addition, Andriy Humenyuk addressed Zhytomyr residents who are trying to free themselves from elevators on their own by breaking them open. Residents are therefore urged to keep an eye on the power outage schedules, and if they need to go downstairs, it’s better to do so on foot.

“But even for them, this process is very energy-intensive in terms of both human effort and time, and there are also irresponsible residents who start breaking down doors—which then results in tens of thousands of hryvnias in repair costs that will fall as a burden on the co-owners of the building. Please be considerate of the situation and, before getting into the elevator, check the hourly power outage schedules—and even better, if you’re going downstairs, take a walk…,” city officials advised residents.

This was reported by Andriy Humenyuk, head of the Housing Department of the Zhytomyr City Council.

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