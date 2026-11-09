European countries have nearly exhausted their own stockpiles of missiles for the Patriot systems and are in no hurry to transfer them to Ukraine.

According to estimates, the supply situation may not improve for at least another year.

At the same time, the cessation of U.S. aid will not lead to Ukraine’s immediate collapse, but it will significantly increase its vulnerability. Europe is not yet capable of fully replacing the U.S. in three critically important areas—air defense, satellite communications, and intelligence.

Ian Lesser, an expert at the Brussels office of the German Marshall Fund, believes that Ukraine will be able to adapt to the cessation of U.S. support. However, such a move would send a negative political and strategic signal that could embolden Moscow.

Source: Bloomberg

Germany can no longer supply Ukraine with Patriot air defense systems. The country has currently exhausted its stockpile, according to German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine cannot wait years for the delivery of missiles for the Patriot systems, as Russia continues to strike energy infrastructure and is preparing to use ballistic missiles more actively this winter.

The U.S. continues to supply Ukraine with missiles for the Patriot air defense systems and other weapons without delay as part of the PURL initiative, which is funded by European allies.

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