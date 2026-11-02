Fire Point stated that it is developing missiles exclusively with its own funds

Denis Shtilerman, CEO of Fire Point, denied reports that the company had received government funding for missile development.

According to him, the company independently funds the creation of new weapons models by reinvesting its profits into development and production expansion.

Shtilerman stated that in 2024, UNITED24 allocated approximately 300 million hryvnia to the company to support its ballistic missile program; however, Fire Point returned these funds to avoid allegations of government or charitable funding for its development projects.

He said the company developed the FP-5 and FP-7 missiles using its own funds and is currently working on the FP-9.

The director also addressed allegations regarding the company’s receipt of the majority of government contracts for long-range drones. He stated that the government purchases weapons from all manufacturers, and Fire Point’s significant contract volume is due to its test results and ability to rapidly scale up production.

Shtilerman claims that during international tests in March 2024, the company was the only one among the invited manufacturers whose drone was able to overcome electronic warfare and hit the target.

Source: Denis Shtilerman, broadcast of the “Yedyni Novyny” telethon

The FP-7 ballistic missile has been deployed in combat, but its use is economically unfeasible due to its high cost.

On the night of September 11, Ukrainian FP-5 “Flamingo” missiles struck the “Volgogradpromproekt” facility in Volgograd, Russia. A fire broke out on the facility’s grounds following the strike.

Ukrainian weapons manufacturer Fire Point stated that its systems can carry out combat missions without Starlink satellite communication. The company has developed technological solutions that allow the weapons to navigate without an external signal and continue their flight to the target. At the same time, full access to Starlink over Russian territory could significantly expand the capabilities of Ukrainian strikes.