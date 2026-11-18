Canada will provide Ukraine with a new package of military aid, which will include ammunition—up to 1.6 million rounds of 20-mm caliber ammunition—as well as optoelectronic systems for air defense, winter gear, and field rations. Canadian Minister of National Defense David J. McGinty announced the new support during a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Brussels.

“Minister of National Defense David J. McGinty participated in the 37th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) in Brussels, where he reaffirmed Canada’s commitment to supporting Ukraine in its defense against Russia’s ongoing aggression,” the statement reads.

During the meeting, McGinty emphasized the need for further coordination among allies and partners to provide military assistance to Ukraine. According to him, it is important to respond promptly to changes in Ukraine’s defense needs amid escalating threats and to continue supplying the most essential weapons.

One of the largest components of the new package will be $45 million to support the Czech initiative to procure ammunition. As a result, Ottawa’s total commitments under this program will exceed $500 million.

The funds will be used to purchase priority long-range artillery shells and critically important air defense systems. Specifically, this includes AIM-7, R-73, and R-27 missiles, which will help defend Ukrainian cities against Russian air attacks.

The military aid also includes:

Up to 1.6 million rounds of 20-mm ammunition from Canadian Armed Forces stockpiles. These will be used to counter “Shahed”-type attack drones, protect critical infrastructure, and defend frontline positions.

$80 million for MX-15D electro-optical systems manufactured by the Canadian company WESCAM. The equipment is intended to strengthen U.S.-led air defense initiatives and help Ukraine repel missile and drone attacks.

$30 million for winter clothing and gear for Ukrainian troops. The list includes waterproof footwear, winter jackets, thermal underwear, sleeping bags, and bivouac bags. This will help service members operate in cold and wet conditions and maintain combat effectiveness.

Approximately 250,000 individual ration packs for units carrying out missions in areas where regular food supplies are unavailable.

The Canadian Ministry of Defense emphasized that the new aid is intended to meet the Ukrainian army’s immediate operational needs.

“These donations will help meet Ukraine’s priority operational needs by strengthening its air defense capabilities, facilitating military operations, and supporting personnel deployed in challenging field conditions,” the ministry stated.

The Canadian Department of National Defense also reported that since February 2022, Canada has provided Ukraine with more than $8.5 billion in military aid.

The total amount of support Ottawa has provided to Ukraine since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion is nearly $25.5 billion.

This information is available on the official website of the Canadian Department of National Defense.

In addition, Spain will provide Ukraine with 437 million euros in military aid. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the new aid package following a phone call with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

The European Union, together with Ukraine, has begun preparing a winter support package amid Russian attacks on energy infrastructure. The necessary equipment includes generators, charging stations, and buses, and the parties are also discussing assistance with the construction of bridges and crossings over the Dnipro River, Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi said on November 16.

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