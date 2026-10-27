The Carpathians are blanketed in snow; on Mount Pip Ivan, the temperature dropped to -4°C

The highlands of the Ukrainian Carpathians were blanketed in snow on the morning of October 27. Frost, fog, and strong winds were reported on Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirskyi. Snow is also falling at the Dragobrat ski resort.

On the morning of October 27, cloudy weather and fog were observed on Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirskyi, one of the highest peaks in the Ukrainian Carpathians. The mountain is located on the border between Ivano-Frankivsk and Zakarpattia regions.

The air temperature dropped to -4°C, and the northeasterly wind reached 17 m/s.

“The air temperature is -4°C. A little snow has fallen,” reported mountain rescuers in the Carpathian region.

Snowfall has also been reported from Dragobrat—Ukraine’s highest-altitude ski resort, located in the Ukrainian Carpathians.

Weather conditions in the high mountains can change rapidly, so when planning hikes, it is important to take into account freezing temperatures, fog, strong winds, and possible reduced visibility.

This information comes from mountain rescue teams in the Carpathian region and social media users.

As a reminder, on October 13, winter weather conditions—including snow cover and sub-zero temperatures—were recorded at the summit of Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirskyi in the Carpathians. The weather in the highlands has deteriorated rapidly, with heavy cloud cover and significantly reduced visibility.

In Ukraine, cloudy weather with some clear spells is expected on Tuesday, October 27. Rain will reach the southwestern part of the country and will also fall overnight in the western regions, while no significant precipitation is expected in the rest of the country.

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