Exchange Rates as of October 28: The Dollar Hits a New All-Time High

The official exchange rate of the U.S. dollar in Ukraine rose to 45.60 UAH on October 28, setting a new all-time high. At the same time, the euro fell by 10 kopecks to 50.85 UAH.

The foreign exchange market continues to see a trend of gradual changes in the hryvnia exchange rate amid a full-scale war and economic challenges.

According to updated data from the National Bank of Ukraine, on Wednesday, October 28, the official exchange rates for major foreign currencies will be:

U.S. dollar — 45.60 UAH , which is 6 kopecks more than on October 27. This is a new all-time high.

Euro — 50.85 UAH, which is 10 kopecks less than on the previous banking day.

The dollar set its previous record on October 27, when its official exchange rate was 45.54 UAH. The euro reached its all-time high earlier—on August 24, at the end of summer—when it was worth 52.25 UAH.

According to Channel 24, as of the evening of October 27, the average exchange rates at banks were as follows:

Dollar: buy — 45.35 UAH (+13 kopecks), sell — 45.95 UAH (+11 kopecks).

Euro: buy — 50.69 UAH (+6 kopecks), sell — 51.45 UAH (+2 kopecks).

The buying rate is the amount at which a bank is willing to buy currency from a customer, while the selling rate is the price at which it sells it.

On the black market, the dollar and the euro were trading at the following average rates:

Dollar: buy rate — 46.02 UAH (+2 kopecks), sell rate — 46.09 UAH (+2 kopecks).

Euro: buy rate — 51.40 UAH, unchanged; sell rate — 51.58 UAH, down 11 kopecks.

Thus, on the black market, the dollar was more expensive than at the National Bank’s official exchange rate.

According to Finance.ua, the average exchange rates at currency exchange offices were:

Dollar: buy — 45.49 UAH (+32 kopecks), sell — 46.21 UAH (+21 kopecks).

Euro: buy — 51.23 UAH (+10 kopecks), sell — 51.91 UAH (down 2 kopecks).

Rates at specific banks and exchange offices may vary depending on the institution and location.

Hanna Zolotko, a member of the board and director of the treasury operations department at Unex Bank, told Channel 24 that last week the National Bank slightly reduced the volume of foreign currency sales.

At the same time, the need to support the foreign exchange market remains significant, as the regulator continues to curb sharp exchange rate fluctuations.

The gradual adjustment of the hryvnia exchange rate is taking place against the backdrop of economic difficulties caused by the full-scale war. The National Bank is using the tools at its disposal to maintain the stability of the foreign exchange market and mitigate sharp exchange rate fluctuations.

On Tuesday, October 27, the exchange rates for the dollar and the euro rose significantly in Ukraine. Foreign currency became more expensive at exchange offices, bank teller windows, as well as in mobile apps and during non-cash transactions.

On Friday, October 23, banks were selling the dollar at a rate ranging from 45.30 to 45.50 UAH, and the euro at a rate ranging from 50.85 to 51.05 UAH. At currency exchange offices, the U.S. dollar can be purchased for 45.30 UAH, while the euro costs 51.10 UAH.

Official exchange rates as of October 23, 2026: the dollar is rising in value, while the euro is falling.

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