Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, announced that he is personally traveling to the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region to carry out a humanitarian mission to rescue the civilian population. The ombudsman wrote about this on social media in response to discussions and provocative posts regarding his presence in territory controlled by the Russian Federation.

Lubinec explained that his personal presence is necessary to directly monitor compliance with the agreements reached and to respond promptly on the ground. The official emphasized that the humanitarian operation is the result of lengthy and complex negotiations and urged the public to rely only on official information until his return.

The Ombudsman also expressed gratitude to the citizens of the United States of America for their assistance in carrying out the mission and to Ukrainian activists who kept the situation in Oleshky on the international agenda.

Source: Dmytro Lubinets’ Facebook page.

Earlier, a humanitarian mission began in Oleshky, and a ceasefire was announced.

Meanwhile, Melania Trump’s advisor revealed details of the humanitarian operation in Oleshky.

In addition, the Pope spoke by phone with Putin and called for a ceasefire in Oleshky.

The ceasefire model currently in place around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant could be applied to the situation in Oleshky.

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