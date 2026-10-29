The Ministry of Health is considering raising the minimum wages for healthcare workers in 2027

The Ukrainian Ministry of Health is considering raising the minimum wage for doctors to 30,000 UAH and for nurses to 20,000 UAH. However, these amounts have not yet been approved, and the timing of the increase will depend on available funding and government decisions.

The Ministry of Health has identified raising healthcare workers’ salaries and retaining the healthcare system’s workforce as priorities in preparing the 2027 healthcare guarantees program.

The Ministry is drafting amendments to Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 28 of January 13, 2023, which regulates the minimum wages for employees of state and municipal healthcare institutions.

According to the Ministry of Health’s plan, the minimum wages are proposed to be set at the following levels:

30,000 hryvnias — for doctors, pharmacists, and other healthcare professionals;

for doctors, pharmacists, and other healthcare professionals; 20,000 hryvnias — for mid-level medical staff, including nurses and nursing assistants.

These amounts relate to planned changes to minimum wage levels. The Ministry of Health has not yet announced the final terms for their implementation.

The Ministry of Health considers wages a key priority for the allocation of additional funding under the 2027 Medical Guarantees Program.

At the same time, the possibility of an increase will depend on the financial resources allocated in the draft State Budget of Ukraine for 2027.

The final amounts of the minimum wage, as well as the conditions and timing for implementing the changes, will be determined after the approval of budget allocations for 2027 and the adoption of relevant decisions by the Cabinet of Ministers.

Source: RBC-Ukraine

Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada rejected a proposal to cap civil servants’ salaries.

Against this backdrop, MP Zheleznyak proposed raising the salaries of members of parliament instead of those of military personnel.

At the same time, the Verkhovna Rada’s Budget Committee supported a pay raise for military personnel.

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