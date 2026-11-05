In the village of Oprysheny in the Chernivtsi region, a bridge has been rebuilt on the M-19 Domano-Terebleche international highway, which leads to the Romanian border. The work, which began back in 2008, was finally completed after a 17-year hiatus.

The bridge was built nearly 70 years ago and last underwent major repairs in 1977. Its structure sustained significant damage during the 2008 flood.

During the restoration, specialists reinforced the structure, installed a corrugated metal arch filled with concrete, installed reinforced concrete portals, renewed the road surface, and reinforced the banks of the Kotovets River.

According to the Recovery Agency, approximately 8,000 vehicles cross the bridge daily. The M-19 highway is part of the Trans-European Transport Network, and its length within the Chernivtsi region is 95 km.

Source: Ukraine’s Recovery Agency.

In the Poltava region, repairs continue on the R-60 highway connecting Krolevets, Konotop, Romny, and Pyriatyn. Contractors are currently repairing the most damaged sections of the route, which plays a vital role in connecting the northern districts of Sumy Oblast with the capital and central regions of Ukraine. This route is also used for humanitarian transport and evacuations.

In Kyiv, repairs to the overpass near the Chernihivska metro station are nearing completion.

In Kyiv, budget losses of nearly 4.2 million hryvnias were uncovered during payments for pothole repairs on roads in two districts. According to the investigation, the work was paid for using vehicles that were in Chernihiv at the time.

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