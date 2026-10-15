In the Chernihiv region, bomb disposal experts defused the warhead of a Russian drone

In the Chernihiv region, police bomb disposal experts defused the warhead of an enemy attack drone, which was discovered in a field within the Ripky community in the Chernihiv district.

Law enforcement received a report about the discovery of an unexploded UAV warhead. Specialists arrived at the scene and, following all safety instructions and protocols, defused the dangerous munition.

Later, the bomb disposal experts had to work in a forested area of the Chernihiv district, where they discovered yet another threat to civilians posed by a Russian UAV. Thanks to the prompt and coordinated actions of Chernihiv police specialists, the danger was eliminated.

If you discover any explosive devices, immediately notify the police by calling 102, the military, the State Emergency Service, or local authorities. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine. In Kyiv, two Iskander-M ballistic missiles that had failed to detonate were neutralized. As a reminder, Russia struck a passenger bus in Kramatorsk, resulting in fatalities and injuries. On the morning of October 8, Russian troops attacked the Rivne region with strike drones. One civilian enterprise was damaged as a result of the attack. As of the morning of October 8, one person was killed and five others were injured in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack. As a reminder, as of the morning of October 8, two people were killed in Kyiv as a result of a Russian strike on a 12-story building in the Desnianskyi district. Four more residents were injured, including two children. On the morning of October 7, Russia launched a massive strike on the Poltava region using cruise missiles and attack drones. Explosions were heard in Kremenchuk, as well as in Oleksandriia in the Kirovohrad region.

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