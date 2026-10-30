On the morning of October 30, delays were reported on a number of commuter trains in Ukraine. The most severe situation was in the Kharkiv region, where some trains are running more than four hours late. Delays in commuter train service are also being reported in six other regions.

The Longest Delays Are in the Kharkiv Region

In the Kharkiv region, the following trains are the most delayed:

No. 6683 Merefa – Berestyn – 4 hours 16 minutes ;

No. 6512 Gersevanivskyi – Kharkiv-Passenger – 4 hours 1 minute ;

No. 6410 Balakliya – Kharkiv-Passenger – 3 hours 49 minutes ;

No. 6702 Zmiiv – Kharkiv-Passenger – 3 hours 33 minutes ;

No. 6173 Rogozianka – Kharkiv-Passenger – 2 hours 59 minutes ;

No. 6685 Kharkiv-Passenger – Berestyn – 2 hours 9 minutes ;

No. 6513 Kharkiv-Passenger – Gersevanivskyi – 1 hour 17 minutes ;

No. 6811 Kharkiv-Passenger – Chuhuiv – 55 min ;

No. 6605/6606 Kharkiv-Passenger – Hrakove – 16 min.

Delays in Other Regions

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, train No. 6018 Piatykhatky-Stykova – Dnipro-Holovnyi is delayed by 1 hour 48 minutes, and train No. 6110 Dnipro-Holovnyi – Synelnykove-1 is delayed by 1 hour 31 minutes.

Train No. 7034 Zhytomyr – Kyiv-Passenger is running 1 hour and 7 minutes behind schedule. Also in the Kyiv region, train No. 6005 Kyiv-Passenger – Fastiv-1 is delayed by 22 minutes.

In the Lviv and Ternopil regions, Train No. 6041 (Ternopil-Passenger – Lviv) is running 43 minutes late.

In the Poltava region, delays have been reported for two trains:

No. 6354 Poltava-Pivdenna – Ogultsi – 33 minutes ;

No. 6533 Poltava-Pivdenna – Kremenchuk-Passenger – 12 minutes.

The reasons for the delays listed in this report are not specified.

Ukrzaliznytsia warns passengers:

"In the event of an increased danger, the train will be stopped.

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Passengers are urged to follow evacuation procedures and proceed to the nearest shelter or move at least 200 meters away from railway infrastructure.

If a train is delayed due to an air raid alert, railway staff ask passengers not to wait on the platform but to remain in a safe place until the threat has passed.

This is according to data from Ukrzaliznytsia.

Ukrzaliznytsia has reported delays in commuter trains and temporary schedule changes.

Ukrzaliznytsia passengers may file a claim for a full refund of their tickets if they miss a connection due to a train delay.

Ukrzaliznytsia explained what passengers should do during an air raid alert.

Ukrzaliznytsia has allowed passengers to order books along with their tickets.

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