In the Khmelnytskyi region, a teenager will stand trial for stealing 165,000 hryvnias from a soldier's wife

In Shepetivka, an indictment has been filed against a teenager suspected of stealing 165,000 hryvnias from the bank account of the wife of a soldier who has gone missing. Police investigators completed the pretrial investigation under the procedural supervision of the prosecutor’s office.

The charges relate to unauthorized interference with an information system and theft committed under martial law. The case will be heard in court.

As a reminder, in February, a 32-year-old resident of the Bilohirsk community contacted the police to report that money had disappeared from her account.

During the pre-trial investigation, investigators, in cooperation with the cyber police, established that: the victim had asked her 16-year-old neighbor to help her install a mobile banking app on her phone so she could receive government benefits related to the disappearance of her husband, a military servicemember.

While setting up the app, the teenager learned her PIN and gained access to the woman’s bank accounts. Subsequently, without her permission, he repeatedly logged into her mobile banking account from various phones and transferred money to his own card accounts.

For nearly a year, the boy transferred funds in small amounts so that the woman would not suspect anything. In total, he stole 165,000 hryvnias from the victim’s accounts. The teenager disposed of the funds as he saw fit.

After gathering sufficient evidence, investigators concluded the pretrial investigation and filed an indictment with the court.

Source: Khmelnytskyi Regional Police

As a reminder, in Kyiv, scammers were swindling people out of money by renting out nonexistent apartments.

The scammers send text messages posing as representatives of “Ukrposhta” and ask recipients to pay a 30 hryvnia customs fee for a package. Clicking on the link provided in the message risks the theft of personal information and bank card details.

In the Lviv region, law enforcement officials uncovered a fraudulent call center whose employees, according to the investigation, defrauded citizens of Ukraine and other countries through dating platforms and messaging apps.

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