Two mothers will stand trial in the Kirovohrad region following the deaths of their infants

In the Kirovohrad region, indictments have been filed against two mothers whose infants died after being poisoned by nitrates. According to investigators, the women prepared infant formula using well water in which the concentration of harmful substances exceeded the norm by more than 17 and 36 times, respectively, the regional prosecutor’s office reported.

Both women are charged with willful neglect of child-care duties, resulting in serious consequences. Prosecutors from the Kropyvnytskyi and Novoukrainskyi District Prosecutor’s Offices have referred the cases, filed under Article 166 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, to court.

The first incident occurred in June in the Novoukrainsky District. A nine-day-old girl died there. According to the investigation, the mother prepared formula for her using well water, even though doctors had warned her about the dangers of using such water before she was discharged from the maternity hospital.

Laboratory analysis revealed that the nitrate content exceeded the permissible level by more than 17 times. After her condition deteriorated sharply, the infant was admitted to the intensive care unit but died that same day. A forensic medical examination determined that the cause of death was acute methemoglobinemia—a condition in which the blood loses its ability to properly transport oxygen to the tissues.

A second case was recorded in September in the Kropyvnytskyi district. According to the investigation, the mother had been preparing formula for her son using water from a local well for a month, despite a written warning from a healthcare worker. The nitrate concentration in the water exceeded the permissible limit by more than 36 times.

When the boy’s condition deteriorated sharply, he was taken to the intensive care unit of the regional children’s hospital. Efforts to save the child were unsuccessful. An expert examination determined that death resulted from cerebral edema caused by nitrate poisoning.

At the same time, in accordance with the Constitution of Ukraine, both women are presumed innocent until their guilt is proven in court and established by a guilty verdict, the Kirovohrad Regional Prosecutor’s Office notes.

In the Odesa region, a mother will stand trial for beating her 5-year-old son with a wooden axe handle.

We previously reported that a woman was detained in the Odesa region for brutally beating a 5-year-old child.

In the Carpathian region, an 18-year-old mother was sentenced to seven years in prison for the murder of an infant. In the Kyiv region, a woman beat an 11-year-old boy over a plucked flower.

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