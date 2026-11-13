The first McDonald's of the new format has opened in the Kyiv region

A new-format McDonald's restaurant has opened in the city of Obukhiv in the Kyiv region. It is the chain's 132nd location in Ukraine and the company's first restaurant in Obukhiv.

The main feature of the new restaurant is a redesigned pickup area and a more open kitchen space.

Instead of the traditional large counter, the restaurant features a more compact pickup area. For orders placed via the mobile app, a separate locker has been provided where customers can pick up their purchases on their own.

At the same time, takeout orders placed directly at the restaurant will be handed to customers in person by staff members.

As before, customers will be able to use self-service kiosks and the “McDrive” service.

The restaurant in Obukhiv became the first McDonald’s location in Ukraine to implement this service format.

The opening of the new restaurant has created about 60 new jobs in the city.

The company emphasized that the restaurant operates in compliance with enhanced safety protocols, just like all McDonald’s restaurants in Ukraine.

Specifically, during an air raid alert, the restaurant temporarily suspends service so that employees and guests can proceed to the nearest shelter. Operations resume once the all-clear is announced.

This was reported by McDonald’s Ukraine Ltd.

The McDonald’s fast-food chain is testing a new operating procedure during yellow-level air raid alerts in two Ukrainian cities—Poltava and Chernihiv.

As a reminder, air raid alerts force McDonald’s restaurants to temporarily suspend service and evacuate customers and employees. Such interruptions create additional difficulties for staff, as employees must not only pause their work but also perform additional physical labor during the evacuation and upon returning to the restaurants.

In Kyiv, following a Russian nighttime attack on October 19, a McDonald’s restaurant in Shulyavka sustained damage. The restaurant will be closed for two days.

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