In Lviv Oblast, a driver who struck a military police officer with a wooden bat will stand trial

In the Lviv region, a minibus driver struck a servicemember from the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center (TRSSC) on the head with a wooden bat while the servicemember was checking his military registration documents. The man was notified of the charges against him, and the court placed him under round-the-clock house arrest.

The incident occurred on October 23 at approximately 7:30 a.m. near house No. 66 on Trakt Hlyniansky Street in the village of Lysynychi, Lviv District.

According to the case file, the serviceman, who was part of an alert team, stopped a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter minibus to check the driver’s military registration documents.

During the inspection, a verbal altercation broke out between the men. According to investigators, the driver retrieved a wooden bat from inside the vehicle and struck the soldier on the back of the head.

The victim was diagnosed with a contusion to the head. The injury was classified as a minor bodily injury.

That same day, the driver was notified that he was suspected of violating Part 2 of Article 350 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. This refers to the intentional infliction of minor or moderate bodily injury on a public official in connection with the performance of his or her official duties.

On October 24, the court considered the investigator’s motion to impose a preventive measure. The prosecutor supported the motion, and the suspect and his defense attorney did not object to house arrest.

The court ordered the suspect to remain under round-the-clock house arrest through December 23, 2026.

During this period, the man is prohibited from leaving his place of residence. He is also required to:

appear when summoned by the investigator, prosecutor, or court;

report any change of residence;

surrender any documents that grant him the right to travel abroad.

The decision was issued by the Lychakiv District Court of Lviv.

This is stated in the ruling of the Lychakiv District Court of Lviv.

Previously, the Slavuta City and District Court in Khmelnytskyi Oblast held a woman administratively liable for throwing a rock at an employee of the territorial recruitment and social support center, but hitting a police car and breaking its window instead. The court found the woman guilty of petty hooliganism, imposing a fine of 85 hryvnias, and also ordered her to pay 665.60 hryvnias in court fees.

In Oleksandriya, a court found a 36-year-old local resident guilty of administering a Telegram community and disseminating information within it about the activities of territorial recruitment centers. The man was convicted of obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during a state of emergency under Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Prosecutors supported the charges in court.

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