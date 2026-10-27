Lviv hosted Ukraine’s third-ever national window-cleaning competition. Representatives from nine professional cleaning companies competed for the title of best window cleaner. Among the participants was Vasyl Ilchyn, an employee of the Maintenance Department at the Ivano-Frankivsk Central City Clinical Hospital, who won the Ukrainian Cup.

The competition consisted of two stages: classic window cleaning of three windows (1x1 m) “by hand” without any initial dirt, and cleaning a tall, narrow window with dirt using a telescopic pole and a swivel tool.

At the end of the competition, the victory went to junior medical assistant Vasyl Ilchyn.

“Last year, I was a runner-up in the Cup and wasn’t sure I’d win this year. I had serious competitors who are professional window cleaners with many years of experience. My opponent tried to complete the task as quickly as possible and made several serious mistakes. I, on the other hand, focused on both speed and quality. I’m glad that my daily work paid off,” the medical professional said.





It should be noted that the Ivano-Frankivsk Central City Clinical Hospital was the first to introduce medical cleaning in Ukraine. Alla Nesplyak, head of the hospital’s Service Department, spoke about the hospital’s experience in organizing work in this field at a specialized forum held as part of the Ukrainian Cup.

This was reported by the medical facility on Monday, October 26.

In the Lviv region, doctors saved the eyesight of a tractor driver who nearly went blind due to a rare tumor.

Earlier in Lviv, doctors managed to save 43-year-old Volodymyr from Kyiv, who suffered burns covering approximately 50% of his body as a result of a Russian strike on a tanker in the Odesa region.

In Lviv, doctors helped a 62-year-old resident of Khmelnytskyi with a critical disruption of blood flow to both legs. The man sought treatment from specialists at St. Panteleimon Hospital, complaining of severe pain and a sensation of coldness in his lower extremities.

In South Africa, dozens of doctors are unable to find employment in public hospitals — Daily Maverick.

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