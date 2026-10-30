In the Rivne region, a colonel is accused of using his subordinates to repair his mother-in-law's house

Prosecutors filed an indictment against a 51-year-old colonel, a former deputy commander of a military unit and chief of staff. According to the investigation, from January 2025 to May 2026, he enlisted two subordinate soldiers to repair his mother-in-law’s house, where he himself lived.

Instead of performing their official duties, the soldiers spent nearly every day re-roofing the house, pouring the foundation, building a fence, landscaping the property, and transporting building materials in a government vehicle.

In return, the colonel exempted them from duty assignments and granted them other privileges during their service.

During this period, the two soldiers were unlawfully paid nearly 536,000 hryvnias in pay and additional compensation from the state budget.

In addition, during a search of the colonel’s residence, 552 rounds of ammunition of various calibers were seized, 242 of which were live rounds. According to the investigation, he acquired and stored the ammunition illegally.

The colonel is charged with abuse of office, organizing the evasion of military service duties by subordinates under martial law, and illegal handling of live ammunition. An order has been issued to transfer him to a combat military unit.

Two servicemen pleaded guilty and received sentences based on plea agreements with the prosecutor.

The indictment was filed by prosecutors from the Rivne Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Defense Affairs of the Western Region.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General

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