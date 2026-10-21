NABU confirmed that searches were conducted at the National Bank's offices and at the home of one of its employees

On October 21, NABU officially confirmed that it had conducted searches at the premises of the National Bank of Ukraine and at the residence of one of its employees. The agency emphasized that, as of now, no one has been detained and no one has been notified of any charges.

According to NABU, the investigative actions are being carried out by the bureau’s detectives under the procedural supervision of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO).

The agency noted that the searches were authorized and are being carried out in accordance with current legislation.

No further details of the case are being disclosed at this time. NABU explained that this is necessary to preserve the confidentiality of the pre-trial investigation.

Earlier, MP Zheleznyak reported that NABU was conducting searches in the office of National Bank Chairman Andriy Pyshnyy.

As a reminder, Pyshnyy denied that he had influenced personnel decisions at Sens Bank.

Pyshnyy summarized the NBU’s participation in the IMF meeting, where representatives from Russia spoke.

As a reminder, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva held talks with National Bank of Ukraine Governor Andriy Pyshnyy and reaffirmed the Fund’s unwavering support for Ukraine.

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